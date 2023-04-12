Karnataka Polls: Denied Ticket, Ex-Dy CM Laxman Savadi Quits BJP

New Delhi: A day after the ruling party denied him a ticket to contest in the May 10 Assembly elections, former Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister Laxman Savadi on Wednesday announced his decision to resign from primary membership of the BJP. Sitting MLA Mahesh Kumathalli was given ticket in Athani in Belagavi district. Savadi is a three-time MLA from Athani, but lost in the 2018 elections to Kumathalli (then in the Congress). "I have certainly taken a decision. I have decided to resign from the primary membership of the party," Savadi, a BJP MLC, said in a press conference.

He added that he will take a "strong decision" on Thursday evening and will start working from Friday. There is speculation that he may join the Congress.

Kumatalli was among the group of defectors who helped the BJP to bring down the Congress-JD(S) coalition and form its government under the leadership of B S Yediyurappa in 2019. The BJP on Tuesday announced candidates for 189 constituencies out of the total 224 and the list includes 52 new faces.

Most of the MLAs who defected and joined BJP, there by helping it to come to power, and also succeeded winning the subsequent bypolls on a BJP ticket, have retained their seats. The party has not announced tickets yet to Shivamogga and Hubballi-Dharwad Central, the seats represented by senior leaders K S Eshwarappa and Jagadish Shettar.

Former deputy Chief Minister Eshwarappa had on Tuesday told the party's central leadership that he wishes to retire from electoral politics and requested it to not consider fielding him in the Assembly polls, while former chief minister Shettar said the party top brass told him to make way for others, but asserted he wants to contest one last time.

Minister Angara is among those who have not got the ticket, while most of his cabinet colleagues have got the nod. Seven other sitting MLAs who have not been fielded again are-- Lalaji R Mendon (Kapu), Raghupathi Bhat (Udupi), Anil S Benake (Belagavi North), Sanjeev Matandur (Putturu), Mahadevappa Shivalingappa Yadawad MLA (Ramadurg), Ramanna Lamani (Shirahatti), and Goolihatti D Shekhar (Hosadurga).

The party is yet to announce its candidates for 35 seats. The filing of nominations will begin on April 13, with the poll notification being issued, and the last day for filing papers is April 20. The BJP, aiming to return to power in Karnataka with absolute majority, has set a target of winning at least 150 of the total 224 seats in the Assembly.