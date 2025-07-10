Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, who is in Delhi for various meetings, including one with the Congress high command, affirmed that he would serve the full term. Siddaramaiah, however, added that he will abide by any decision of the party high command. Speaking to reporters, Siddaramaiah also ruled out any power-sharing arrangement between him and Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar.

The statement has assumed significance against the backdrop of the ongoing leadership tussle and the timing, as both Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar are currently in Delhi.

Notably, DK Shivakumar met Priyanka Gandhi in Delhi yesterday, while Siddaramaiah has sought time with Rahul Gandhi. While CM Siddaramaiah acknowledged that Shivakumar is an aspirant for the Chief Minister’s position, he added that DKS never called for a change of the CM.

"Deputy Chief Minister Shivakumar has never stated that the Chief Minister should be changed...I am CM for the full term...I will lead the party in the 2028 Assembly elections,” declared Siddaramaiah.

“However, I am committed to following the orders of the high command. Both Shivakumar and I are bound to obey the high command’s decisions. As of now, there are no discussions on any power-sharing arrangement,” he added.

When asked about some MLAs demanding that Shivakumar be made the Chief Minister, Siddaramaiah said, “A few MLAs may support Shivakumar, but the majority do not.”

The two leaders are expected to meet Rahul Gandhi, the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, and other senior Congress leaders later in the day.

According to an IANS report, Dy CM Shivakumar is trying to convey a message to CM Siddaramaiah regarding power-sharing through the national leadership, prompting the Chief Minister to make a counterstatement.

It was earlier reported that the Congress high command had agreed upon power sharing between DKS and Siddaramaiah, with each getting the CM post for 2.5 years. Reports suggest that with the Congress government nearing its halfway mark in November, Shivakumar is intensifying efforts to stake his claim for the top post.

Both leaders - DK Shivakumar and Siddaraimaiah - have been adamant on their stand and thus, it's upto the Congress high command to get rid of this chink in their armour.