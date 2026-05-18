Karnataka: RTC warns employees against joining indefinite strike from May 20

The Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) has issued a stern warning to its employees against participating in the indefinite strike called by the Joint Action Committee of transport workers’ unions from May 20 over various demands.

In a circular issued on Monday, KSRTC stated that transport services come under the purview of the Karnataka Essential Services Maintenance Act and have also been classified as a Public Utility Service, making strikes impermissible under existing legal provisions.

The corporation directed all employees to report for duty without fail and warned that strict action would be initiated against those remaining absent during the strike period.

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KSRTC stated that employees participating in the strike would face “No Work, No Pay” action and could also be subjected to disciplinary proceedings as per service rules.

The management has further instructed officials not to sanction leave for employees except in unavoidable circumstances and to ensure that transport schedules are maintained without disruption.

The proposed strike has been called by the Joint Action Committee of transport workers’ unions pressing for the fulfilment of various demands concerning employees’ welfare and service conditions.

KSRTC authorities said all necessary measures are being taken to ensure uninterrupted transport services across the state during the proposed strike period.

It can be noted that public transport services across Karnataka are likely to grind to a halt on May 20, as state transport corporation employees have threatened a statewide strike demanding a 25 per cent salary hike and full settlement of pending wage arrears.

The unions have issued a strict deadline to the state government, demanding a resolution by the afternoon of May 19, failing which services in all four state-run transport corporations (KSRTC, BMTC, NWKRTC and KKRTC) will be withdrawn. Unions have called for a stay-at-home protest. Employees plan to remain indoors and refuse to report for duty.