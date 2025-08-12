Karnataka’s Ex-Minister K N Rajanna Alleges ‘Huge Conspiracy’ Behind His Exit, Seeks Meeting With Rahul Gandhi

Former Karnataka Cooperation Minister K N Rajanna submitted his resignation to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Monday amid controversy over his remarks on alleged voter list irregularities, which contradicted the Congress party’s accusations against the Election Commission of India (ECI). However, while addressing his resignation from the Karnataka Cabinet, he claimed that a "huge conspiracy" was behind his dismissal.

The former Minister claimed that his statement was misunderstood, and he planned to clear the misunderstanding.

"There is a big conspiracy and plot behind this. I know exactly who is behind this conspiracy and what has happened. My statement was misunderstood. I will make efforts to clear that misunderstanding," Rajanna said.

He further acknowledged that the decision came from the party's high command and said that he will attempt to clear up the misconception with Rahul Gandhi and plans to visit him in Delhi.

"There is information that the draft has been dismissed from the Governor's office. This is the High Command's decision; it is the party's decision. I will try to clear the misconception that has arisen. I will personally go to Delhi and try to convince Rahul Gandhi. The wrong message should not be sent," he added.

Despite his exit from the Karnataka cabinet, Rajanna emphasised his loyalty to the party and its leadership and also promised to provide more details soon.

He said, "No matter what we say or where we speak, we are committed to this party. Rahul Gandhi is our leader. All the details will be revealed by me in the coming days."

Rajanna made it clear he harbours no resentment toward the Chief Minister, stating, "I have no displeasure towards CM Siddaramaiah. I am committed to the High Command's decision."

He expressed gratitude to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and reaffirmed his commitment to the Congress party.

K N Rajanna's 'Voter List' Statement

On Saturday, Rajanna, talking to reporters in Tumkur, asked why Congress leaders "turned a blind eye" to irregularities in voter lists and kept silent when they should have raised objections.

"Look, if we just start talking about such things casually, there will be different opinions. When was the voter list prepared? It was prepared when our government was in power. At that time, was everyone just sitting quietly with their eyes closed? These irregularities did take place, that's the truth. There is nothing false in this," he said.

Admitting that the irregularities happened openly, he said, "These irregularities happened right in front of our eyes -- we should feel ashamed. We didn't take care of it at the time. That's why we must be alert in the future."

K N Rajanna Resigns

The Karnataka government on Monday formally notified the removal of KN Rajanna, Minister for Co-operation, from the Council of Ministers with immediate effect.

The notification, signed by Governor Thawar Chand Gehlot and forwarded by Special Secretary to the Governor R. Prabushankar on August 11, 2025, was addressed to Chief Secretary Smt. Shalini Rajneesh, IAS.

(with ANI inputs)