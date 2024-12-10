Karnataka Schools To Remain Closed; Government Declares Public Holiday To Mourn Ex-CM SM Krishna

Karnataka School Holiday: The Karnataka government has announced a public holiday on Wednesday for all educational institutions and government offices in the state to honor former Chief Minister S.M. Krishna (92), who passed away early on Tuesday. The last rites of veteran leader and former Chief Minister S.M. Krishna will be held on Wednesday in Maddur, his hometown. The Karnataka government has declared three days of state mourning to honor the veteran politician. During this period, public entertainment programs are prohibited across the state, and the national flag will be flown at half-mast on all government buildings. S.M. Krishna had been battling age-related health issues for some time and was hospitalized multiple times. Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister and Krishna’s relative, D.K. Shivakumar, is overseeing the arrangements for the leader’s last rites, which will be conducted with full state honors.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his condolences to S.M. Krishna's family. In a post on X, PM Modi wrote, "Shri SM Krishna Ji was a remarkable leader, admired by people from all walks of life. He always worked tirelessly to improve the lives of others. He is fondly remembered for his tenure as Karnataka’s Chief Minister, particularly for his focus on infrastructural development. Shri SM Krishna Ji was also a prolific reader and thinker."

The Karnataka Assembly session has been adjourned, and several national leaders are expected to visit Maddur to attend S.M. Krishna's last rites.In honor of his extensive political career, S.M. Krishna was conferred with the Padma Vibhushan, India's second-highest civilian award, in 2023. Born on May 1, 1932, in Somanahalli, Mandya district, Krishna also held prominent roles as the Governor of Maharashtra and the Speaker of the Karnataka Assembly.