/Karnataka Shocker: Doctor murdered at home, 8-year-old son stabbed; wife found scrolling phone

In a shocking case from Karnataka, a doctor was brutally murdered while his 8-year-old son was injured due to stabbing at their apartment in a highly secured residential complex in Dharwad. The 45-year-old anesthesiologist, Dr. Kiran Honannavar, was found dead when the police arrived, while the son was severely injured. The kid is receiving medical care and is said to be stable.
The incident came to light after Dr. Honannavar’s relatives became concerned due to his inability to be reached throughout the day. When family members repeatedly attempted to contact him, his wife, Dr. Priyanka—an ophthalmologist—reportedly provided inconsistent accounts, initially claiming he was resting and later stating he had stepped out. Growing increasingly anxious, relatives visited the residence and discovered the horrific scene.
Upon arrival, police found Dr. Honannavar deceased in a pool of blood. Their young son was discovered in a separate room with stab wounds but was still breathing; he was immediately rushed to a private hospital for emergency treatment.
Preliminary investigations by the Hubballi-Dharwad Police indicate that no unauthorized individuals entered the apartment, which is located in a highly secured residential complex. Officials confirmed that only the three family members were present inside the home when the incident occurred. Notably, footage from the scene allegedly showed Dr. Priyanka appearing indifferent, scrolling through her phone while the victims lay nearby.
Dr. Priyanka has been taken into custody for questioning. According to investigators, she is currently in a ‘state of shock’ and has provided inconsistent statements regarding the events.
* Primary Theory: Authorities suspect the tragedy may have stemmed from a domestic dispute, though a formal motive has not yet been established.
* Evidence Collection: Police are currently reviewing CCTV footage from the complex to reconstruct the timeline and movements within the home.
* Next Steps: A case has been registered at the Suburban Police Station. Further clarity is expected following the post-mortem examination and a more comprehensive analysis of the evidence.
While some relatives have alleged that Dr. Priyanka is responsible for the act, police have not confirmed her direct involvement, emphasizing that the investigation remains active and ongoing.
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