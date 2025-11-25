Karnataka Shocker: Woman Upset At Having Fourth Daughter, Kills Baby

Karnataka Horror: A shocking incident has come to light from Hiremulangi village in Ramdurg taluk of Belagavi district, Karnataka, where a mother allegedly strangled her three-day-old fourth daughter to death. The accused, identified as Ashwini Halkatti, has been arrested. A murder case has subsequently been registered against her at Sureban Police Station.

According to IANS, an investigation has revealed that the mother committed the crime because she was distraught over not having a son. The police have informed that the mother strangled her three-day-old infant daughter solely because another girl child was born.

Police said that the accused mother, Ashwini Halkatti, a resident of Hiremulangi, already has three daughters and was hoping for a male child. However, on November 23, she delivered another infant girl at the Mudakavi Primary Health Centre.

The following day, she returned to her parental home in Hiremulangi. On Tuesday morning, when her mother stepped out of the house, Ashwini allegedly strangled the newborn to death.

The police also added that the accused later pretended that the infant was not breathing and created a scene. Later, the infant was rushed to Ramdurg Taluk Hospital, where doctors confirmed that she had died due to strangulation and suffocation. During questioning, the accused mother confessed to the horrific act.

IANS also reported that because Ashwini recently gave birth to a child, she is being treated under police supervision at the Ramdurg Government Hospital. Ramdurg Deputy Superintendent of Police, Chidambara Madivalar, visited the spot and conducted an inspection.

Further investigation is underway, and more details are expected to emerge.

In a separate incident, on February 29, 2024, a father threw his own child onto a wall at his residence in Dharwad district. The seven-month-old girl child, Vaishanavi, succumbed to injuries at the KIMS hospital in Hubbali.

The incident was reported in Yadwad village of Dharwad district. The accused Shambulinga Shahapurmath, 37, who was arrested soon after the incident, has been booked under IPC Section 302 for murder.

The accused's father reportedly told the police officials that he was unhappy after his daughter was born. The deceased, Vaishanavi, was his second child.

Govt's Concern Over Female-To-Male Sex Ratio In Karnataka

As per IANS, the state government had earlier expressed concern about a declining female-to-male sex ratio, which Karnataka Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao partly attributed to organised foeticide rackets.

Taking action on this and aiming to prevent female foeticide, the state government has established statutory committees under the PC and PNDT Act (Pre-Conception and Pre-Natal Diagnostic Techniques Act) at both the state and district levels.

(with IANS inputs)