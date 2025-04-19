Karnataka: Son Of Late Underworld Don Muthappa Rai Shot By Unidentified Assailants, Hospitalised

Late underworld don N Muthappa Rai's son was allegedly shot at by unidentified assailants in Karnataka. Ricky was travelling from Bidadi to Bengaluru in his car when he was shot at.

According to news agency PTI, the police on Saturday informed that Ricky Rai was allegedly shot at near his residence in Bidadi, Ramanagara district. Ricky was first taken to a private hospital in Bidadi and later was referred to Manipal Hospital for advanced treatment.

The shooting incident was reported to have occurred between 1 am to 1:30 am on Friday.

#WATCH | Ramanagara, Karnataka: Ricky Rai, son of late gangster and founder of pro-Kannada organisation Jaya Karnataka, Muthappa Rai, was shot at by unidentified assailants near his residence in Bidadi, Ramanagara district, at around 1:30 am today. He has been referred to… pic.twitter.com/925gBzAka2 — ANI (@ANI) April 19, 2025

Further, PTI reported that according to the police, some unidentified people allegedly opened fire, and a bullet struck the vehicle. Ricky was sitting in the rear, with his gunman, when the bullet pierced through the driver's seat. In the incident, Ricky and the driver of his car were both injured.

Citing a preliminary inquiry, a senior police officer told PTI that Ricky, who usually drives himself, has sustained injuries to his nose and arms. Both the driver and Ricky are told to be out of danger.

Based on the complaint of his driver, a case has been registered against Muthappa Rai's second wife, Anuradha, entrepreneur Rakesh Malli, who was a close associate of Muthappa, and Niketan Trust, a senior police officer told the news agency. CCTV cameras in and around the area are being scanned to identify the suspects and ascertain the sequence of events.

Teams have been formed, and efforts are being made to nab the suspects involved in the shootout.

As per ANI, Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara also informed that Ricky has not suffered any serious injuries and the reason behind the attack is yet to be determined.

He said, "The concerned police officer has been directed to provide further details. At present, Ricky Rai has not suffered any serious injuries and is undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Bengaluru. The reason behind the gun attack is yet to be ascertained. The police are investigating."

