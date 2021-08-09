हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Karnataka SSLC results 2021

Karnataka SSLC 2021 results to be announced shortly on sslc.karnataka.gov.in, kseeb.kar.nic.in

The results will be released by the KSEEB for around 8.76 students at its official websites - sslc.karnataka.gov.in, kseeb.kar.nic.in and karresults.nic.in.

Karnataka SSLC 2021 results to be announced shortly on sslc.karnataka.gov.in, kseeb.kar.nic.in

BENGALURU: The Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB) will announce the results of the SSLC Class 10 examination anytime on Monday.

The results will be released by the KSEEB for around 8.76 students on its official websites - sslc.karnataka.gov.in, kseeb.kar.nic.in and karresults.nic.in.

All the students will receive results on their registered mobile numbers.

As many as 8.76 lakh students had registered for the examinations which were conducted for only two days with Multiple Choice Questions for the first time due to the pandemic situation. 

The new minister for Primary and Secondary Education BC Nagesh will announce the results.

Karnataka was one of the few states which conducted Class 10 board exams this year despite the COVID-19 pandemic.

Steps to check Karnataka Board SSLC Result 2021

SSLC result 2021 Karnataka online website -- sslc.karnataka.gov.in, kseeb.kar.nic.in

DigiLocker

SMS -- Type KSEEB10 (roll number) in a message box and send the SMS to 56263

Last year, the Karnataka SSLC  result was released on August 10. The overall pass percentage stood at 71.8 per cent. The pass percentage of girls students was 77.74 per cent and for boys, it was 66.41 per cent.

 Live TV

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Karnataka SSLC results 2021KSEEBKSEEB SSLC Class 10 resultskarresults.nic.in
Next
Story

Dr Reddy's Lab partners with B Medical systems to provide vaccine storage solution

Must Watch

PT48S

SC directs CBI in Dhanbad judge's death case, submit case status report every week