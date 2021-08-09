Karnataka SSLC 2021 results to be announced shortly on sslc.karnataka.gov.in, kseeb.kar.nic.in

BENGALURU: The Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB) will announce the results of the SSLC Class 10 examination anytime on Monday.

The results will be released by the KSEEB for around 8.76 students on its official websites - sslc.karnataka.gov.in, kseeb.kar.nic.in and karresults.nic.in.

All the students will receive results on their registered mobile numbers.

As many as 8.76 lakh students had registered for the examinations which were conducted for only two days with Multiple Choice Questions for the first time due to the pandemic situation.

The new minister for Primary and Secondary Education BC Nagesh will announce the results.

Karnataka was one of the few states which conducted Class 10 board exams this year despite the COVID-19 pandemic.

Steps to check Karnataka Board SSLC Result 2021

SSLC result 2021 Karnataka online website -- sslc.karnataka.gov.in, kseeb.kar.nic.in

DigiLocker

SMS -- Type KSEEB10 (roll number) in a message box and send the SMS to 56263

Last year, the Karnataka SSLC result was released on August 10. The overall pass percentage stood at 71.8 per cent. The pass percentage of girls students was 77.74 per cent and for boys, it was 66.41 per cent.

