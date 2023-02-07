topStoriesenglish2570734
KARNATAKA SSLC HALL TICKET 2023

Karnataka SSLC Admit Card 2023 RELEASED at kseab.karnataka.gov.in- Direct Link to Download Here

Karnataka SSLC Hall Ticket 2023 has been released by the Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board on the official website, kseab.karnataka.gov.in, details below.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Feb 07, 2023, 07:10 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Karnataka SSLC Admit Card 2023: Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board has released the Karnataka SSLC Hall Ticket 2023 on the official website,kseab.karnataka.gov.in. The school authority can download the admit card on behalf of the pupils who will be taking the exam. The Karnataka Class 10 Admit Card can be downloaded on behalf of the students by the school. It is recommended that all school administrators download the admission card as soon as possible and distribute it to the pupils. The KSEAB also issued a notice regarding the release of admit cards. All school principals have been advised to download their schools' provisional admit cards using the software accessible on the board's website, verify, and, if necessary, update the corrections in the students' personal information.

Karnataka SSLC Hall Ticket 2023: Here's how to download

  • Visit the official website – kseab.karnataka.gov.in
  • Then click on SSLC tab and select school login
  • Enter the login id and password and download the hall ticket
  • Take a print out of the same

Karnataka SSLC Hall Ticket 2023; direct link here

The Karnataka Secondary Education Test Board has planned to conduct the SSLC examination from April 4, 2023 to April 15, 2023, according to the exam schedule. For a few papers, the exam will be held from 10.30 a.m. to 1.45 p.m., and for one paper, the exam will be held from 2 p.m. to 5.15 p.m.

