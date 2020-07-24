Karnataka SSLC results 2020 to be declared on karresults.nic.in, check all details here

Bengaluru: The Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB) will likely declare the results of the Karnataka Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) board exams for Class 10 in a few days. Over 8.40 lakh students appeared in the Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) exam which was held from June 25.

Once declared, Karnataka SSLC results 2020 will be available on board's official website - karresults.nic.in.

Here's how to check Karnataka SSLC Results 2020 online:

Step 1: Visit official website i.e. karresults.nic.in

Step 2: Find Direct Link for SSLC Results 2020 Karnataka Board

Step 3: Input your exam roll number and other details asked on the page

Step 4: Verify the details against your hall ticket and submit them on the website

Step 5: Your SSLC Result 2020 Scorecard will be displayed on the screen

Step 6: Download PDF Softcopy or take printout for future reference

The state government had decided to conduct the SSLC or the Class X board exams amid COVID-19 fears, ignoring the opposition's appeal to put them on hold till the coronavirus is brought under total control.

The Karnataka Board has also deployed over 1 lakh officials to conduct the exams. According to reports, students came to the examination centres as early as 7 am, and they were allowed inside after undergoing thermal screening and sanitising their hands.

This year, the KSEEB delayed declaring the results because of the precautionary measures imposed in the state due to the COVID-19 pandemic.