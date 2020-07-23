Karnataka SSLC results 2020 to be declared on karresults.nic.in, here's how to check online

The results of the Karnataka Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) board exams for Class 10 would be declared by Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board in a few days. Once declared, the results will be available on board's official website - karresults.nic.in.

Karnataka Primary and Secondary Education Minister S Suresh Kumar announced on Monday (July 20) that Karnataka SSLC results 2020 will be announced in the first week of August.

Here's how to check Karnataka SSLC Results 2020 online:

Step 1: Visit official website i.e. karresults.nic.in or log onto karnataka10.jagranjosh.com

Step 2: Find Direct Link for SSLC Results 2020 Karnataka Board

Step 3: Input your exam roll number and other details asked on the page

Step 4: Verify the details against your hall ticket and submit them on the website

Step 5: Your SSLC Result 2020 Scorecard will be displayed on the screen

Step 6: Download PDF Softcopy or take printout for future reference

Over 8.40 lakh students appeared in the Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) exam in 2020. It is to be noted that the exams were held amid COVID-19 fears despite stiff opposition from Congress, JDS and other opposition parties. Chief Minister BS Yeddyurappa had said that there was no connection between the lockdown and the SSLC exams, adding they would go on as per schedule.

The Karnataka Board has also deployed over 1 lakh officials to conduct the exams. According to reports, students came to the examination centres as early as 7 am, and they were allowed inside after undergoing thermal screening and sanitising their hands.