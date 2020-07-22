Karnataka SSLC results 2020 to be declared on this date at karresutls.nic.in

The results of the Karnataka Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) board exams for Class 10 is expected to be released in a few days. Once declared, Karnataka SSLC results 2020 will be available on board's official website - karresults.nic.in.

Over 8.40 lakh students appeared in the Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) exam which was organised by the Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB) from June 25.

Here's how to check Karnataka SSLC Results 2020 online:

Step 1: Visit official website i.e. karresults.nic.in or log onto karnataka10.jagranjosh.com

Step 2: Find Direct Link for SSLC Results 2020 Karnataka Board

Step 3: Input your exam roll number and other details asked on the page

Step 4: Verify the details against your hall ticket and submit them on the website

Step 5: Your SSLC Result 2020 Scorecard will be displayed on the screen

Step 6: Download PDF Softcopy or take printout for future reference

The state government had decided to conduct the SSLC or the Class X board exams amid COVID-19 fears, ignoring the opposition's appeal to put them on hold till the coronavirus is brought under total control. Chief Minister BS Yeddyurappa had said that there was no connection between the lockdown and the SSLC exams, adding they would go on as per schedule.

Earlier, the KSEEB has said that as many as 8,48,203 students would take up the examination at 2,879 exam centres. The Karnataka Board has also deployed over 1 lakh officials to conduct the exams. According to reports, students came to the examination centres as early as 7 am, and they were allowed inside after undergoing thermal screening and sanitising their hands. The KSEEB has stated that each classroom will have around 18 to 20 students.