Karnataka: Suspension Of 18 BJP MLAs Revoked

The Congress-led government in Karnataka on Sunday revoked the suspension of 18 BJP MLAs, following a high-level meeting chaired by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Speaker U.T. Khader.

The meeting was also attended by Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar, Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister H.K. Patil, and Leader of the Opposition in the Assembly, R. Ashoka, according to an official release.

A consensus was reached in the meeting to revoke the suspension order. The decision was taken considering that two months had passed since the suspension, the suspended MLAs had expressed regret over their conduct, and had given an assurance that they would ensure better conduct in future Assembly sessions.

Commenting on the development, Ashoka said: "The Speaker had been in touch with us over the matter for the last 15 days. I had also met him several times, and the issue was brought to the notice of the Chief Minister."

“I also spoke to Minister H. K. Patil about the matter twice. I made it clear that the Legislative Assembly cannot serve its purpose if only members of the ruling party are present. The Opposition plays an important role. I clearly stated that without revoking the suspension, the Opposition would not participate in any legislative activity," he said.

"Such incidents have occurred many times in the Assembly. Our MLAs had expressed regret for protesting near the Speaker’s Chair. It should have ended there. Suspending them for six months was not a good decision; it set a bad precedent and would have affected future sessions," he added.

“We discussed everything in detail during the hour-long meeting. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, who is also the Leader of the House, stated that the suspension could be revoked since the members had expressed regret over their conduct,” he said.

"Likewise, Deputy CM Shivakumar and Minister Patil also spoke in favour of revoking the suspension. The Speaker, who is set to leave for the Haj pilgrimage on Monday, wanted to make a decision before his departure. Our MLAs, who are part of various committees, were not participating in committee activities. Hence, the decision was taken to ensure the smooth functioning of the Assembly," Ashoka stated.

The 18 BJP MLAs were suspended for six months, with immediate effect, on March 21 on charges of showing disrespect to the Speaker’s Chair.

The suspension came after the MLAs disrupted proceedings by staging a protest in the well of the House, demanding a judicial or CBI probe into the alleged honey trap attempt involving Minister for Cooperation, K.N. Rajanna.

The Speaker had announced the suspension of the MLAs - former Deputy Chief Minister C. N. Ashwath Narayan, Doddanagouda H. Patil, S.R. Vishwanath, Byrathi Basavaraj, M.R. Patil, Channabasappa, B. Suresh Gowda, Umanath Kotayan, Sharan Salagar, Shailendra Beldal, C.K. Ramamurthy, Yashpal S. Suvarna, Harish B.P., Y. Bharat Shetty, N. Munirathna, Basavaraj Muttimud, Dhiraj Muniraj, and Chandru Lamani - and directed them to leave the house. However, BJP members gathered in the well of the house and strongly protested the move.

The suspended members were literally lifted out of the Assembly by marshals after the house was adjourned, creating a huge furore in the state.