Karnataka TET 2022 final answer key for paper 1, 2 RELEASED at schooleducation.kar.nic.in- Direct link to download here

Karnataka education department has released the Karnataka Teachers Eligibility Test (TET) final answer key for paper 1 and paper 2, scroll down for the direct link.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Nov 26, 2022, 12:03 PM IST

Karnataka TET 2022: The Karnataka education department has released the Karnataka Teachers Eligibility Test (TET) final answer key for paper 1 and paper 2 on official website schooleducation.kar.nic.in. The Karnataka TET exams 2022 was held on November 6, 2022 in in two sessions for a duration of two and a half hours each. Candidates that score a minimum of 60 percent of marks or, get at least 90 out of 150 questions right will be eligible to qualify the exam. The KARTET exam is conducted every year in order to candidates as teachers in government and private schools in Karnataka.

Karnataka TET 2022 answer key: Here's how to download

Visit the Karnataka TET official website, schooleducation.kar.nic.in or sts.karnataka.gov.in

Click on the “KARTET 2021 answer key”

Click to login using credentials.

Karnataka TET answer key for paper 1 and 2 will be displayed on the screen.

Check and download for future reference.

The exam was conducted in two shifts on November 6, the first paper was conducted in the morning from 9 am to 12 pm and the second paper was held in the afternoon from 1:30 pm to 4:30 pm. Around 92 per cent of the people who registered for the exam this year, appeared for the test.

