Karnataka TET 2022: KARTET Admit Card RELEASED at schooleducation.kar.nic.in- Direct download link here

KARTET 2022: Karnataka School Education Department has released the admit card for the Karnataka Teacher Eligibility Test or KARTET 2022. Candidates who have registered for the examination can now download the admit card from the official website. The admit card details was shared by Education Minister of the state, B.C Nagesh on his official Twitter account. The tweet reads, “Candidates can download the admit card for the 'Karnataka Teacher Eligibility Test' (KARTET-2022) to be held on November 6 from the department's website.

The examination will be conducted on November 6, 2022 in two sessions. The first session or Paper I will be conducted in the morning and the second session or Paper II will be conducted in the afternoon. The Paper I exam will be conducted from 9 am to 12 noon and Paper II exam will be conducted from 1.30 pm to 4.30 pm.

KARTET 2022: Here's how to download Admit Card

Go to the official website schooleducation.kar.nic.in

On the home page, click on the KARTET 2022 Admit Card – Click here link (direct link provided below

A new window would open

Click on Download Hall Ticket to open another window

Enter the application number and date of birth and submit to view and download your admit card

The admission card contains the details of the candidate as filled in the online application. In case of any discrepancy in the particulars of the candidate or his/her photograph and signatures shown in the admission card and downloaded final online application, there is no provision for correction.