Karnataka TET 2022: KARTET Answer key RELEASED at schooleducation.kar.nic.in- Direct link to download here

KARTET 2022: Karnataka Teacher Eligibility Test, KARTET Answer key 2022 is released! The School Education Department, Karnataka has released the KARTET Answer key 2022 for both paper 1 and paper 2. Candidates who appeared for the Karnataka TET 2022 can visit the official website--schooleducation.kar.nic.in and download the KARTET Answer Key PDF. The answer keys are published today, November 9. Candidates will be allowed to raise objections against the KARTET provisional answer key from tomorrow, November 10.

Nagesh took to his official Twitter handle to share the schedule. “The Karnataka Teacher Eligibility Test (K-TET) was conducted smoothly. Out of the total candidates who applied, 92 per cent appeared for the examination. Answer key will be published by this weekend,” he tweeted.

KARTET 2022 Answer Key: Steps to download

Visit the Karnataka TET official website, schooleducation.kar.nic.in or sts.karnataka.gov.in

Click on the “KARTET 2021 answer key”

Click to login using credentials.

Karnataka TET answer key for paper 1 and 2 will be displayed on the screen.

Check and download for future reference

The state education department uploaded the Karnataka paper 1, paper 2 answer key on the official website, sts.karnataka.gov.in or schooleducation.kar.nic.in. Candidates who score 60 percent marks, ie. at least get 90 questions correct out of the total 150, will qualify the exam.