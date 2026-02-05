Karnataka: Three killed, 15 Injured in cruiser-canter Vehicle collision in Gadag

Karnataka: At least three women lost their lives and 15 others were injured after a cruiser vehicle rammed into a canter on a state highway in Karnataka’s Gadag region of Dharwad district early on Thursday, police said.

The collision took place around 6 am near Jigaluru Cross in Rona taluk on State Highway 30 and involved a cruiser and a canter belonging to SRP Logistics. The deceased were identified as Sujatha, Annapurna and Mariyambu, all residents of the Shivajipet area in Gajendragad. Police said all three women were farmers.

Soon after the incident was reported, Gadag Superintendent of Police Rohan Jagadish reached the spot and inspected the site. Police teams rushed to the area and launched rescue operations immediately after the crash.

Addressing reporters, SP Jagadish said the accident occurred when the two vehicles collided head-on. “Three people died on the spot. The injured have been shifted to the district hospital. The accident occurred on SH-30,” he said.

Police officials said more than 10 people sustained injuries in the mishap. The injured were first taken to Rona Taluka Hospital, while several others were later referred to the Gadag Institute of Medical Sciences (GIMS) Hospital for advanced treatment. The condition of some of the injured was reported to be serious.

The bodies of the deceased have been sent to Rona Hospital for post-mortem examination. Police said further investigation into the cause of the accident is underway.

(with ANI inputs)