CM SIDDARAMAIAH

Karnataka Tops FDI Chart, CM Siddaramaiah Hails 'Trust' In State

Karnataka has become India's top state for Foreign Direct Investment (FDI), attracting ₹50,107 crore and surpassing Maharashtra.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Nitin Kumar|Last Updated: Sep 05, 2025, 06:57 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Karnataka Tops FDI Chart, CM Siddaramaiah Hails 'Trust' In StateKarnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. (PHOTO: IANS)

Karnataka has emerged as the top state in Foreign  Direct Investment, attracting a staggering ₹50,107 crore, surpassing Maharashtra, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah posted on social media.

The CM wrote, “Karnataka has emerged as the No.1 state in Foreign Direct Investment, attracting ₹50,107 crore and surpassing Maharashtra after several years. This milestone reflects the trust and confidence of global investors in Karnataka, made possible by our government’s policies that have created a truly investment-friendly environment.”

Official data corroborates this trend. According to the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), Maharashtra and Karnataka together accounted for 51% of India’s total FDI inflows in FY 2024-25, with Karnataka receiving USD 6.62 billion (approximately ₹50,000 crore) compared to Maharashtra’s USD 19.6 billion.

Analysts attribute Karnataka’s strength in attracting FDI to its status as a technology and innovation hub—Bengaluru, often called India’s Silicon Valley, houses over 400 Fortune 500 R&D centers and dominates national software exports .

A recent study by the MSME Export Promotion Council highlighted that Karnataka secured over ₹12 lakh crore in new investments between FY 2021-22 and 2024-25 across various sectors, reinforcing its reputation as a favoured investment destination.

Experts also note that Karnataka’s strong FDI performance comes against Maharashtra’s historically dominant position. Together, these two states continue to attract more than 50% of India’s foreign direct capital.

Siddaramaiah’s statement underscores his administration’s emphasis on creating an investment-friendly ecosystem—through infrastructure improvements, policy support, and a dynamic talent pool—trust he believes is paying off in the form of revived investor confidence in Karnataka.

