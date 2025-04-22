Karnataka Tourist Killed In Kashmir Terror Attack, CM Siddaramaiah Orders Emergency Response

By Prashobh Devanahalli

Kashmir Terror Attack: A tragic terror attack in Kashmir has claimed the life of a tourist from Karnataka, casting a shadow over what was meant to be a family vacation. The victim has been identified as Manjunath Rao (47), a real estate businessman and resident of Vijayanagar, Shivamogga.

Manjunath was traveling with his wife Pallavi and son Abhijay, having left Shivamogga on April 19 for a leisure trip to the Valley. The attack reportedly took place near Pahalgam, a popular tourist destination. Manjunath died on the spot.

Local residents intervened in time to rescue Pallavi and Abhijay, moving them to safety. Pallavi has since issued a heartfelt appeal for help and support as the family grapples with the devastating loss.

In response to the incident, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah convened an emergency meeting with senior officials. The Chief Secretary and top police officers briefed him on the situation. The Chief Minister ordered immediate action, dispatching a team of senior officials and police officers to Kashmir to assess the situation and ensure the safety of other Kannadiga tourists.

Meanwhile, the Resident Commissioner in Delhi has been tasked with coordinating the state's response and closely monitoring developments. Authorities continue to investigate the attack, and further details are awaited.