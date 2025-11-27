Karnataka Tussle: Why Is Congress Wary Of Removing Siddaramaiah, Elevating DK Shivakumar?

Karnataka Power Tussle: Amid the ongoing power tussle, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister and State Congress President D.K. Shivakumar have said that they will go to Delhi to meet Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi if called by the high command. Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge said that Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister Shivakumar will be summoned to Delhi to resolve the dispute.

Notably, the tussle between DKS and Siddaramaiah emanates from an alleged verbal pact where it was promised that both the leaders would share the CM seat for 2.5 years. Siddaramaiah has already completed his 2.5 years as CM, and now DKS supporters are making it tough for the Congress to continue with the existing arrangement. Now, there is a growing sense that a change of guard is imminent, if not immediately, but sometime next year.

Why Congress Is In A Dilemma

Siddaramaiah remains the only Chief Minister from the OBC community, and his leadership is considered crucial for successfully completing the ongoing caste census in Karnataka. Within the party, there is a concern that replacing him with Deputy CM D.K. Shivakumar — a Vokkaliga leader — could undermine Rahul Gandhi’s social justice narrative, especially with elections approaching in neighbouring Kerala and Tamil Nadu next year.

A prominent Kuruba leader, Siddaramaiah, has strong backing from a significant number of Congress legislators. He is also keen on surpassing former Chief Minister D. Devaraj Urs’ tenure record. Urs held the office for seven years and 239 days, while Siddaramaiah is currently at seven years and 194 days across his two terms. The Congress fears that removing him could distance the Ahinda coalition — minorities, backward classes, and Dalits — whose support he has carefully consolidated over the years. Party leaders argue that although Siddaramaiah maintains firm support among this base, Shivakumar’s hold over the Vokkaliga community is not absolute, as they are split between the Congress and JD(S). Recently, a Vokkaliga seer also publicly demanded that the Chief Minister’s post be handed to Shivakumar.

Change Or No Change?

Siddaramaiah is now 78 years old and will cross 80 by the time Karnataka faces the next Assembly election in 2028. Thus, Congress needs a fierce but seasoned politician to fill the gap and DKS fits the bill.

The Congress high command has previously struggled to negotiate leadership disputes, as seen in Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh. Many leaders believe Shivakumar may continue applying pressure for a change in leadership, but the top brass is unlikely to move him aside as long as Siddaramaiah refuses to step down.