Karnataka Weather Alert: IMD Issues Yellow Warning For Bengaluru As Thunderstorms And Heavy Rain Loom

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has declared a yellow alert for several areas of Karnataka, including Bengaluru, Coastal Karnataka, North Interior Karnataka, and South Interior Karnataka, predicting heavy rain, thunderstorms, lightning, and squally winds on May 12 to May 15.

As per the IMD's new weather bulletin, these regions can expect to experience severe thunderstorms with lightning and squally winds of 30–40 km/h, and gusts at 50 km/h. Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre (KSNDMC) has supported the prediction and forecasted scattered thunderstorms with widespread rainfall throughout the state with a focus on Bengaluru.

Bengaluru Weather Forecast (May 12–15)

Partly cloudy skies with light to moderate rain or thundershowers are expected each day.

Suddenly changing weather conditions can be caused by gusty winds of 30–40 km/h, particularly late afternoons and evenings.

Residents have been advised to remain alert and take necessary precautions.

Southwest Monsoon Progress

In a follow-up development, the IMD has declared the onset of the Southwest Monsoon over the South Andaman Sea and a portion of the Southeast Bay of Bengal to be likely on or around May 13. Within the next 4–5 days, it is anticipated to move into the south Arabian Sea, Maldives, Comorin region, and the central Bay of Bengal, and even help in persistent stormy weather over peninsular India.

Other Regions On Alert

Along with Karnataka, other southern states and union territories are also predicted to experience isolated to scattered moderate rainfall with thunderstorms and gusty winds:

Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Karaikal

Kerala and Mahe

Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam, Rayalaseema, Telangana

Lakshadweep, which can expect lightning activity on May 12

Coastal Karnataka, especially, is likely to be under thunderstorm watch till May 15, as the state prepares for tumultuous weather conditions.

Safety Advisory

Authorities have urged the public, particularly in Bengaluru, to avoid unnecessary travel during peak storm hours, stay indoors during lightning, and secure loose objects due to gusty winds. Emergency services are on alert to address weather-related incidents.