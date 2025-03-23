Karnataka Weather: As Rain Continues To Batter Bengaluru, Waterlogging Throws Life Out Of Gear — VIDEO

As Bengaluru continues to witness heavy rains in several areas, waterlogging has been witnessed leading to traffic congestion on Saturday. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) stated that Bengaluru recorded 3.6 mm of rainfall with thunderstorms for 12 hours from 8:30 am to 8:30 pm.

VIDEO | Rains brought respite from the heat to Bengaluru residents, but they also caused waterlogging and traffic congestion across several parts of the city on Saturday evening. The India Meteorological Department said Bengaluru city recorded 3.6 mm of rainfall with… pic.twitter.com/xD7AVhH9Ge March 22, 2025

Bengaluru Traffic Advisory Amid Rains

On March 22, the Bengaluru Traffic Police issued a traffic advisory on social media platform X requesting the cooperation of the drivers and motorists amid slow traffic in some areas.

“On the route from Kasturi Nagar towards M M T Junction (KR Pura), due to standing water near M. M. T bus stand, traffic towards Whitefield, Mahadevpur and KR Pura will be slow, motorists/drivers are requested to cooperate,” police stated in X.

The netizens on X took the opportunity of Bengaluru rain to share various footage of the waterlogging and traffic of the city. On the other hand, some also shared the relief that the weather change brought.

Delhi Weather And Forecast

According to PTI, Delhi recorded a minimum temperature of 15 degrees Celsius, 2.3 notches below the season's average, on Sunday. IMD has predicted mainly clear sky throughout the day, with the maximum temperature likely to touch 34 degrees Celsius. At 8:30 am, the humidity level was at 67 percent.

According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), Delhi's air quality remained in the moderate category, with the Air Quality Index (AQI) settling at 169 at 9 am.

An AQI between 0 and 50 is considered 'good', 51 to 100 'satisfactory', 101 to 200 'moderate', 201 to 300 'poor', 301 to 400 'very poor', and 401 to 500 'severe'.

As far as the forecast for the next week is concerned, the weather department has predicted a mainly clear sky. However, from Thursday to Saturday the national capital is expected to see strong surface winds during day time.

(with agency inputs)