IMD issues orange alert for Karnataka: Severe rain, lightning, and 50 Kmph winds to continue till May 17

Karnataka weather IMD orange alert: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an Orange Alert for Karnataka owing to the change in atmospheric conditions, which will lead to severe weather conditions till May 17, which will include heavy rainfall, lightning, and strong winds in the state for three days.

Orange alert issued for coastal Karnataka

With the weather conditions in the state being prone to change, a warning has been issued regarding the risk of waterlogging in the urban areas and also the likelihood of flash waterlogging, lightning, and thunderstorms.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

People living in low-lying areas, river banks, flood-prone areas, and coastal Karnataka have been warned that they need to be cautious about these weather conditions for at least two days from May 14 to 15.

ALSO READ | Delhi weather alert: Mercury to hit 42°C after brief spell of gusty winds; heatwave forecast for May 15-20

Interior Karnataka expected to witness violent weather

Not just coastal Karnataka, but interior Karnataka as well has been warned of violent weather. This warning is for both the South Interior and North Interior of Karnataka, which will remain vulnerable to these conditions till May 17.

According to the IMD, there will be thunderstorms with gusty winds blowing at a speed of 40 km/h to 50 km/h. Although the wind speed might slightly reduce on May 18, lightning and moderate rainfall might continue to occur in some scattered areas in the above regions.

Public notice

With such strong winds and lightning, there is a likelihood of infrastructure being affected. The IMD has cautioned about:

Traffic jam : Visibility might be affected, causing transportation delays.

: Visibility might be affected, causing transportation delays. Risk of infrastructure damage : There might be a high chance of falling trees and damage caused to temporary buildings.

: There might be a high chance of falling trees and damage caused to temporary buildings. Electricity supply disruption: Temporary power supply disruption is anticipated because of the destruction of electrical lines by strong winds.

Passengers should take precautions while using transport services in the evening.

ALSO READ | Delhi weather alert: Scorching heat to return as temperatures set to breach 40°C mark | Check IMD forecast