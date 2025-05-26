Karnataka Weather Update: IMD Issues Warning For Heavy To Extremely Heavy Rainfall Till May 30

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a warning for heavy to extremely heavy rainfall in isolated areas in various parts of Karnataka between May 26 and 30. Bengaluru has been witnessing intermittent rain since last week's flooding.



“Heavy to very heavy rainfall with extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places very likely over Coastal & South Interior Karnataka on 26th & 27th; and heavy to very heavy rainfall thereafter during 28th May-1st June and heavy to very heavy rainfall over North Interior Karnataka on 26th & 27th May and heavy rainfall during 28th 30th May,” IMD said in its weather bulletin.



Additionally, the Meteorological Department has also issued a red alert in the coastal belt, rough seas, relentless rain, gusty winds, and uprooted trees can be seen in Dakshin Kannada, as reported by ANI.



Monsoon has reached Karnataka and Bengaluru has recorded its highest cumulative rainfall for May. The city is expected to receive more rainfall over the next three days, according to IMD.



Heavy rains have battered several regions of the state, including the coastal area of Karnataka and the Malnad region.

IMD on Monday said the Southwest Monsoon has further advanced into some more parts of central Arabian Sea, some more parts of Karnataka including Bengaluru, and some more parts of westcentral & North Bay of Bengal.

"Southwest Monsoon has further advanced into some more parts of central Arabian Sea, some more parts of Maharashtra including Mumbai, Karnataka including Bengaluru, , remaining parts of Tamil Nadu, some parts of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, some more parts of westcentral & North Bay of Bengal, Remaining parts of Mizoram, entire Tripura, Manipur, Nagaland, Arunachal Pradesh, some parts of Assam and Meghalaya, today the 26th May," IMD said in a post on X.