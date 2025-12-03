Bengaluru Weather Today: IMD Issues Yellow Alert In 17 Districts As Cyclone Ditwah Remnant Triggers Rain

The state of Karnataka is preparing for a spell of wet and unusually cool weather over the next few days as Cyclone Ditwah weakens into a depression and moves closer to the Tamil Nadu-Puducherry coast.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a 'Yellow Alert' for heavy rains across coastal and South Interior districts, while Bengaluru itself is forecast to experience light to moderate showers and a significant drop in temperature.

IMD Issues Yellow Alert Across 17 Districts

The weather agency has activated a Yellow Alert—a warning for potential heavy rainfall—for a wide swathe of Karnataka. The alert covers:

Coastal Districts: Uttara Kannada, Udupi, and Dakshina Kannada.

South Interior Districts: Chikkamagaluru, Kodagu, Mysuru, Chamarajanagar, Ramanagara, Bengaluru Rural, Kolar, Chikkaballapur, Tumakuru, and Hassan.

Central Districts: Ballari, Davangere, Shivamogga, and Chitradurga.

The IMD predicted light to moderate rain at isolated places over coastal and south interior regions until December 5, with dry weather expected across the state thereafter.

Bengaluru to Experience Cooler, Cloudy Skies

While the system's core rainfall remains focused on the Tamil Nadu coast, Bengaluru is feeling the indirect effects of the weakening depression through reduced air pressure and an influx of moisture-laden winds.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a weather forecast indicating generally cloudy skies and cooler conditions for Bengaluru. For Bengaluru Urban, the maximum temperature is expected to hover around 26 degrees celsius, with light to moderate rain or thundershowers likely during the day.

Early morning hours are also expected to bring mist to some areas. Similarly, Bengaluru Rural is forecast to experience a generally cloudy sky with light to moderate rain or thundershowers, accompanied by mist in the early morning. The minimum temperature in the rural areas is likely to drop to 18 degrees celsius.

Cyclone Ditwah Downgraded to Depression

The weather disturbance began as Cyclonic Storm Ditwah and has now weakened into a depression centered over the southwest Bay of Bengal, lying close to the North Tamil Nadu and Puducherry coasts.

The IMD expects the system to continue its slow movement southwestwards and further weaken into a Well-Marked Low-Pressure Area within the next few hours, bringing an eventual relief to the affected coastal regions

