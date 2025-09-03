Karnataka's Energy Minister KJ George has attributed the state's exceptional performance in India's wind energy market to its progressive policies and unwavering vision. The state has also become a prominent player, being among the top three states for wind power capacity addition in FY 2024-25 and playing a major role in the country's clean energy mission.

Karnataka Leads With Record Capacity Addition

Based on figures made public by the Karnataka Renewable Energy Development Limited (KREDL), the state added an impressive 1,331.48 MW of wind power capacity in the previous fiscal year, leading the country's additions at the top. Karnataka now has a total installed wind capacity of 7,351 MW, a feat that positions it as the leader of India's renewable energy revolution.

Leading India's National Green Energy Goals

The success of Karnataka has been the turning point for India to cross the 200 GW non-fossil fuel barrier, with the share of renewable energy sources now exceeding 46% of the nation's overall electricity generation capacity. Now the state is on the verge of diversifying even its portfolio with almost 17 GW of committed wind projects, reaffirming its resolve to assist India in the realization of its national vision of 500 GW of renewable energy by 2030.

