Karnataka Woman Beaten By Group Of Muslim Men: Moral Policing By Village Youth, Leaders Raises Questions On Humanity

By Prashobh Devanahalli

Davangere, Karnataka: In a shocking incident that has stirred widespread outrage, a woman and her two relatives were brutally assaulted by six men in broad daylight in Channagiri taluk of Davangere district. The attack took place in front of the Jamia Masjid in Tavarakere village.

The incident, which reportedly occurred on the 9th of this month, went viral on social media platforms, prompting swift action by the Channagiri police.

According to reports, the victim, identified as Nasreen Banu (38), had accompanied Fayaz to the house of their relative Shabeena Banu. During their visit, Shabeena’s husband, Jameel Ahmed, unexpectedly returned home and found Nasreen and Fayaz alone in a room. He subsequently reported the matter to mosque committee members.

Acting on what appears to be a case of 'moral policing', six men — Mahmood Niyaz (32), Mahmood Gouse Peer (45), Chand Peer (35), Inayath Ullah (51), Dastageer (24), and Rasool T.R. (42) — launched a violent attack using ropes, wooden sticks, and iron rods. The victims, including Nasreen, Shabeena Banu, and Fayaz, sustained injuries in the assault.

The brutal act, captured on video and widely circulated online, drew sharp criticism from the public and human rights groups, raising concerns about the erosion of basic human values and safety, especially for women.

Responding to the viral footage, Channagiri police registered a case and arrested the accused. The investigation is currently ongoing.

Authorities have assured strict legal action against the perpetrators and appealed for calm while the law takes its course.