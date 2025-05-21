The body of an unidentified young woman, who appeared to be an 18-year-old, was found in a suitcase on Wednesday near the old Chandapur railway bridge on the outskirts of Bengaluru.

As per the initial investigation, Bengaluru Rural SP C.K. Baba told ANI that it seems like someone may have thrown the suitcase from the railway property, most likely from a moving train.

"Normally, such cases fall under the jurisdiction of the railway police, but since it is likely related to our area, we are registering a case. The body was found inside the suitcase, and there was nothing else in it, no identity card or any other items." C.K. Baba said.

He said that the woman appears to be 18 years of age or older, but the identity has not been established yet.

"It seems that the incident took place elsewhere, and the suitcase was thrown from a moving train. We will take up the case and investigate further," he added.

The police have launched the investigation, and further details are awaited.

Earlier in March, the body of a 32-year-old woman named Guri Khedekar was discovered inside a suitcase near Ambedkar Apartment in Doddanekundi Village, Bengaluru.

Khedekar, a native of Maharashtra, was married to Rakesh Rajendra Khedekar.

The couple resided within the Hulimavu police station limits.