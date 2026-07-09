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  • /Karnataka accident: 6 friends from Dharwad killed in Yellapur truck crash; PM Modi condoles

Karnataka accident: 6 friends from Dharwad killed in Yellapur truck crash; PM Modi condoles

Six delivery executives from Dharwad were killed after their Cruiser collided with a truck in Arabail Ghat, Yellapur. PM Narendra Modi expressed deep grief over the tragedy. 

Published: Jul 09, 2026, 02:50 PM IST|Updated: Jul 09, 2026, 02:50 PM IST
Karnataka accident: 6 friends from Dharwad killed in Yellapur truck crash; PM Modi condoles
Image Credit: Karnataka accident: 6 friends from Dharwad killed in Yellapur truck crash; PM Modi condoles

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