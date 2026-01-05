Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah is set to equal the record of the longest-serving Chief Minister of the state, a distinction currently held by D. Devaraj Urs, on Tuesday. This development comes amid rumours of a leadership tussle between the Chief Minister and his Deputy, D. K. Shivakumar.

Devaraj Urs' Term As CM

Devaraj Urs served two terms as the CM of Karnataka- 1972 to 1977 and 1978 to 1980. Meanwhile, Siddaramaiah has been serving in the position since May 2023 after completing a full term from 2013 to 2018.

Devaraj Urs had served as the Karnataka CM continuously for over seven-and-a-half years, holding office for 7 years and 239 days.

CM Siddaramaiah is now equaling that record across his two terms.

Siddaramaiah's Reaction

Siddaramaiah, on Monday, reacting to the same, said that with the blessings of the people, the record of former Chief Minister Devaraja Urs would be broken, asserting that political records are meant to be surpassed as times change.

Addressing reporters in Mysuru, Siddaramaiah said Devaraja Urs hailed from Mysuru district, and so does he. "With the blessings of the people, his record will be broken. There is no comparison between me and me. The situation was different then, and it is different now. Circumstances brought me this far," he said.

ANI reported that, recalling the 1983 Assembly elections, CM Siddaramaiah said that people had supported him by contributing money and votes, while Devaraja Urs became the Chief Minister during a different political phase.

"Records are there to be broken. Anyone can break them in the future. In cricket, Sachin Tendulkar's record was broken by Virat Kohli. Similarly, someone may come in future who will become Chief Minister longer than me and present more budgets," he added.

DK Shivakumar Congratulates Siddaramaiah

Meanwhile, reacting to the development, Deputy Chief Minister and Karnataka Congress President D.K. Shivakumar, on Monday, conveyed congratulations to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.

According to IANS, Shivakumar was responding to media queries at Vidhana Soudha and when asked about Chief Minister Siddaramaiah creating a record by completing a long tenure in office, Shivakumar said, “This is a very happy development. It is a matter of happiness for all of us, including you. Please publicise this well. I extend my heartfelt congratulations to him. Everyone has a desire to achieve something in life. Our respected Chief Minister has already entered the pages of history and will continue to do so in the future.”

When asked whether this would smoothen his own path, he replied, “I have come this far from a village background. What more do I need than this? I do not need to go searching for anything. Do not try to make me say things I do not intend to.”

(with agencies' inputs)