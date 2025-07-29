Advertisement
Karnataka's Shakti Scheme Boosts Women's Empowerment, Workforce Participation: Deputy CM Shivakumar

DCM DK Shivakumar highlights a 23% rise in Bengaluru's women's workforce participation, showcasing the scheme's widespread positive impact across the state.

 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Nitin Kumar|Last Updated: Jul 29, 2025, 07:54 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Karnataka's Shakti Scheme Boosts Women's Empowerment, Workforce Participation: Deputy CM Shivakumar Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah with Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar distributes the 500 crore free ticket to a woman passenger (PHOTO: IANS)

Karnataka's Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar on Monday highlighted the transformative impact of the state's 'Shakti' scheme, asserting that the free bus travel initiative for women has significantly boosted their freedom of movement and overall empowerment.

Speaking on the scheme's success, Shivakumar remarked, "Shakti gave her the freedom to move, and she chose to move forward!"

The Deputy Chief Minister emphasized that women across Karnataka are now stepping out with greater confidence to pursue work, education, and build their futures. He cited a remarkable statistic from Bengaluru, where women's workforce participation has reportedly increased by 23 percent since the scheme's inception. This positive trend, he noted, is visible across the entire state.

"We are proud that Shakti is redefining daily travel as a means to empower women and strengthen society," Shivakumar added, underscoring the government's commitment to gender equality and socio-economic upliftment through this flagship program. The 'Shakti' scheme, launched last year, allows women to travel for free on non-premium government buses across Karnataka, aiming to reduce their daily commuting costs and encourage greater participation in various spheres of life.

