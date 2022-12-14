KARTET 2022: Karnataka TET result DECLARED at schooleducation.kar.nic.in- Direct link to check scorecard here

KARTET 2022: The Karnataka school education department has declared the Karnataka Teacher Eligibility Test (KTET 2022) result on its official website- schooleducation.kar.nic.in. KARTET 2022 exam was held on November 6, 2022. As per the official notice released by the Board, candidates who have secured minimum qualifying marks will be issued a computerised mark sheet with QR code data the Central Enrollment Unit will not issue a printed marksheet in this regard.

KARTET Result 2022: Steps to check

Visit the official site of School Education Karnataka at schooleducation.kar.nic.in.

Click on KARTET Result 2022 link available on the home page.

Enter the required details and click on submit.

Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Check the result and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The result declaration was shared by Karnataka minister BC Nagesh via his official Twitter handle. The tweet reads, “The Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) result will be declared shortly. 20,070 candidates in paper 1 and 41,857 candidates have qualified in paper 2.”

Karnataka TET 2022 is held once in a year to assess the level of eligible candidates to recruit the vacant teaching posts in various government schools in the state. KARTET paper-I is conducted to recruit lower primary teachers to teach Classes 1 to 5, while paper-II is held for upper primary teachers to teach Classes 6 to 8.