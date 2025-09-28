Karur Rally Tragedy: Survivors Speak Out On Stampede Chaos, Ambulances Blocked Amid Massive Crowd Surge

Survivors of the Karur rally have shared harrowing accounts of the deadly stampede as thousands surged to see actor-turned-politician Vijay. Eyewitnesses described chaotic scenes, citing massive overcrowding, delayed arrival of the star, and blocked ambulances that hampered rescue operations. The rally, part of Vijay’s ‘Velicham Veliyeru’ campaign, saw far more attendees than the 30,000 permitted, with reports suggesting close to 60,000 people had gathered.

