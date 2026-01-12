Karur Stampede Case: CBI Questions TVK Founder Vijay Under Supreme Court Orders In Delhi

Chennai: Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) founder and actor-politician Vijay appeared before the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) at its headquarters in New Delhi on Monday in connection with the Karur stampede case, complying with a summons issued earlier this month.

The party had requested police authorities in the national Capital to ensure security for its founder-leader during the appearance.

Officials said the questioning began around noon, with a Superintendent of Police and an Inspector present.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

The probe is being conducted under directions of the Supreme Court, which ordered an independent investigation into the circumstances that led to the fatal stampede during a TVK-linked event in Karur.

According to officials, the CBI is seeking clarity on the sequence of events leading up to the incident, including how Vijay’s convoy moved through a densely packed crowd and whether there was adequate coordination between local police, district officials and party organisers.

Investigators are examining whether proper risk assessments were conducted before the event and if basic crowd-management measures — such as regulated entry and exit points, drinking water facilities and barricading — were in place.

Sources said the agency will question Vijay on when he first received information about the stampede, the time he reached the venue and when he departed.

These details are considered crucial to reconstructing the timeline of events.

A key focus area is the nearly seven-hour delay between the scheduled time of Vijay’s arrival and his eventual appearance at the venue, which investigators believe may have contributed to the swelling of the crowd and the ensuing chaos.

In the days leading up to Vijay’s questioning, the CBI examined Tamil Nadu Police personnel who were assigned to his security on the day of the incident.

They were questioned at a base camp in Karur about the movement of the convoy and the security protocols followed.

The agency has also recorded statements from district officials, including the District Collector and the Superintendent of Police who were present at the venue.

Investigators are further probing who applied for permissions for the event, who approved the venue, and at what stage Vijay was informed about the rally plan.

Officials said the crowd size reportedly exceeded expectations, rising from an estimated 10,000 to nearly 30,000 people, raising questions about preparedness and inter-agency coordination.

The questioning is expected to continue as the CBI pieces together the planning, execution and on-ground management of the Karur event to determine accountability in the tragic stampede.