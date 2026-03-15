Karur stampede case: TVK chief Vijay appears before CBI for 3rd round of questioning

Karur stampede case: Vijay, actor-turned-politician and Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief, appeared before the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Sunday for the third round of questioning in connection with the Karur stampede incident in which several individuals were killed.

On September 27, last year, during a public outreach programme of TVK leader Vijay in Karur, a stampede occurred, resulting in 41 deaths.

Vijay arrived at the CBI headquarters in New Delhi earlier in the day, marking the third time he has been summoned by the agency as part of the ongoing investigation.

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The Karur stampede case was transferred to the CBI from a state-level Special Investigation Team (SIT) following an order from the Supreme Court.

CBI investigation into Karur stampede

The questioning follows earlier sessions held on January 12 and January 19, during which Vijay provided his initial statements regarding the circumstances surrounding the stampede incident, according to IANS.

Meanwhile, according to officials, the latest round of questioning aims to seek further clarity on certain aspects of Vijay’s earlier testimony.

The investigators are reportedly examining details related to the planning, crowd management arrangements, and sequence of events that led to the stampede.

IANS further reported, citing sources, that Vijay had requested that the questioning be conducted in Chennai or that the date be rescheduled to a later time. However, the CBI declined both requests, insisting that he appear at its headquarters in the national capital as part of the standard investigative procedure.

In addition to Vijay, the driver who was reportedly with him during the Karur event has also been summoned for questioning on Sunday.

The CBI has also summoned Karur MLA Senthil Kumar for questioning, reportedly scheduled for Tuesday, as part of its efforts to determine the administrative and political circumstances surrounding the rally.

(with agencies' inputs)

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