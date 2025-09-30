41 Dead: Focus Shifts To Fake News As Chennai Police Arrest Prominent YouTuber Felix Gerald

Karur City Police have arrested two functionaries of the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) in connection with the stampede during party chief Vijay’s rally in Karur, which claimed 41 lives.

According to ADGP Davidson Devasirvatham, the arrested persons include Mathiyazhagan, the TVK Karur West District Secretary, and Paun Raj, a local town functionary. Police said Paun Raj was arrested for arranging flagpoles and banners for the event and for sheltering Mathiyazhagan after the tragedy. Chennai Police also confirmed the arrest of YouTuber and journalist Felix Gerald in connection with the case.

The stampede took place on Saturday during actor Vijay’s rally in Karur when the massive crowd reportedly turned chaotic, leading to panic. Many people fainted in the rush and were immediately taken to nearby hospitals. Officials confirmed that the death toll has risen to 41, including 18 women and 10 children.

The tragedy has drawn strong reactions from both the state and central leadership. Union Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, along with Union Minister L Murugan and Tamil Nadu BJP chief Nainar Nagenthran visited the families of the victims.

BJP president JP Nadda has also announced the formation of an eight-member delegation of NDA leaders to visit Karur and examine the circumstances leading to the tragedy. The team includes BJP MPs Anurag Thakur, Tejasvi Surya, Braj Lal, Aprajita Sarangi, Rekha Sharma, Shiv Sena MP Shrikant Shinde, and TDP leader Putta Mahesh Kumar. BJP MP Hema Malini will serve as the convenor of the committee.

Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin has ordered a judicial probe into the incident. He appointed retired High Court judge Aruna Jagadeesan to head the one-member commission of inquiry. Stalin also stressed that political parties and public organisations must establish clear rules for organising public events responsibly.

Nirmala Sitharaman has suggested that a standard operating procedure (SOP) be put in place nationwide to manage large gatherings and prevent such tragedies in the future.