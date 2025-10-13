Karur Stampede: Supreme Court Orders CBI Probe, Former Judge To Monitor Investigation

The Supreme Court on Monday ordered a CBI investigation into the Karur stampede that claimed 41 lives and left over 100 injured during a rally held in support of actor Vijay’s political outfit, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK). In an interim order, a Bench comprising Justices J.K. Maheshwari and N.V. Anjaria appointed former Supreme Court judge Justice Ajay Rastogi to oversee the CBI inquiry. The apex court further directed that two Tamil Nadu-cadre IPS officers, who are not natives of the state, would assist Justice Rastogi as part of the supervisory panel.

The Bench, led by Justice Maheshwari, was hearing a series of petitions challenging the Madras High Court’s order that had called for a Special Investigation Team (SIT) probe into the incident. The petitioners instead sought an independent investigation.

While actor-politician Vijay’s party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam, had requested an inquiry headed by a former Supreme Court judge, others — including BJP leader Uma Anandan — urged the court to hand over the case to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

The tragedy, one of the worst crowd-control failures in Tamil Nadu in recent years, raised serious questions about public safety at political events.

Earlier, the Madras High Court had constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT) under IPS officer Asra Garg to probe the tragic incident, while refusing to proceed further on a petition seeking a CBI investigation.

In an order passed on September 3, the Madras High Court had criticised the political leadership of TVK for abandoning their followers in the aftermath of the deadly incident.

“Shockingly, the programme organisers, including the leader of the political party, absconded from the venue, abandoning their own cadres, followers, and fans. There is neither remorse, nor responsibility, nor even an expression of regret,” observed a single-judge Bench of Justice N. Senthilkumar.

The Madras High Court “strongly condemned the conduct of Vijay, the organisers of the event and the members of the political party for fleeing from the scene of occurrence immediately after the mishaps”.

“It is incumbent upon such a party to have taken immediate steps to rescue and assist individuals caught in the stampede-like situation arising from the massive crowd in which many children, women, and several young person tragically lost their lives,” it added.

In its special leave petition (SLP), TVK Secretary Aadhav Arjuna objected to what the party termed "unverified and prejudicial observations" made against its leadership by the Madras High Court, adding that TVK leaders and cadre had, in fact, "immediately coordinated relief and medical aid" when reports of people fainting emerged.

The Madras High Court had directed the SIT to conduct an impartial and time-bound investigation and submit periodic updates. (With IANS inputs)