Karur Stampede Tragedy: 39 Dead, Over 80 Injured As Chaos Erupts During Actor-Politician Vijay’s Rally In Tamil Nadu - Top Points

At least 39 people, including several children, lost their lives and over 80 others were injured in a horrific stampede during a political rally of TVK chief and actor-turned-politician Vijay in Karur, Tamil Nadu. The incident occurred on Saturday evening when overcrowding and chaos broke out during Vijay’s address, causing panic and mass fainting that eventually led to the deadly stampede.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin rushed to Karur in the early hours of Sunday to console grieving families and meet the injured at the Government Medical College and Hospital. Expressing deep sorrow, he announced financial assistance of Rs 10 lakh for the families of the deceased and Rs 1 lakh for those injured. He also ordered a judicial inquiry, to be led by retired Justice Aruna Jagadeesan, to investigate the circumstances of the tragedy.

Health Minister Ma Subramanian confirmed that the victims included 10 children, 17 women, and 12 men. More than 80 people are currently receiving treatment in hospitals.

The Union Home Ministry has requested a detailed report from the Tamil Nadu government. Home Minister Amit Shah also reviewed the situation with Governor RN Ravi and CM Stalin, assuring full central assistance.

Officials reported that the stampede began around 7:30 pm, shortly after Vijay began his speech from atop his campaign vehicle. The actor-politician halted his address when he noticed several people collapsing in the crowd, which included women and children.

In a statement, Actor-Politician Vijay expressed deep sorrow over the tragedy, saying that he was overwhelmed with grief and pain. He extended his heartfelt condolences to the families of those who lost their lives in Karur and wished a speedy recovery to the injured being treated in hospitals.

"My heart is shattered; I am writhing in unbearable, indescribable pain and sorrow that words cannot express. I extend my deepest condolences and sympathies to the families of my dear brothers and sisters who lost their lives in Karur. I pray for the swift recovery of those receiving treatment in the hospital," Vijay wrote in a post on X.

National leaders, including President Droupadi Murmu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, and Governor RN Ravi, also conveyed their condolences.