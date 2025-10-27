Karur Stampede Tragedy: TVK Chief Vijay To Meet Victims’ Families

Karur Stampede Tragedy: Tamilaga Vetri Kazhagam (TVK) leaders, including party chief and actor Vijay on Monday arrived at a hotel in Mahabalipuram, Tamil Nadu to meet the family members of those who died in the Karur stampede on 27 September.

#WATCH | Mahabalipuram, Tamil Nadu | Tamilaga Vetri Kazhagam (TVK) leaders arrive at the hotel to meet the family members of those who died in the Karur stampede on 27 September.



October 27, 2025

ANI reported on Sunday that the families of those who lost their lives in the tragic Karur stampede were brought to Chennai to meet TVK leader Vijay.

Karur Stampede

TVK transferred Rs. 20 lakh to the families of the victims of the September 27 stampede that occurred during a political event held by TVK Chief in Karur, which claimed 41 lives.

Meanwhile, expressing condolences, Vijay had said, "The unbearable and painful incident in Karur has left us mourning the loss of our dear family members. In this difficult time, I want to assure you once again that we will stand with you in every possible way, offering comfort and support. With the grace of God, we will overcome this painful time together."

Notably, following the directive by the Supreme Court, IPS officer Praveen Kumar arrived in Tamil Nadu's Karur on October 17 to lead the CBI investigation into the incident.

A special CBI team comprising Additional Superintendent of Police (ADSP) Mukesh Kumar and Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Ramakrishnan, under the leadership of IPS Praveen Kumar, reached the Karur district.

Political Reactions After Tragedy

Earlier, Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) leader TKS Elangovan blamed Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief Vijay over the 41 deaths.

Speaking to ANI, Elangovan said that Vijay needs to take responsibility for the accident since his delay in coming to the public rally was the reason for the deaths.

"He does politics from home. He is the reason for the deaths. His delay is the reason for the deaths. He doesn't know anything. When he said that he would come there at 12 pm, he should have arrived at least by 1 pm. He cannot avoid saying that we had secured time from 3 pm to 7 pm. That is not the way to deal with it," Elangovan said.

On October 15, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin said that a total compensation of Rs 4.87 crore has been issued to the families of victims in the stampede during TVK chief Vijay's rally in Karur.

(with ANI inputs)