Karur Stampede: TVK Chief Vijay Not Named In FIR; BJP Demands CBI Probe - DMK’s Balancing With Tamil Superstar Explained

Karur Stampede: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Monday urged everyone not to spread disinformation and rumours on social media regarding the Karur stampede in which 41 people lost their lives. Stalin termed the tragedy a terrible incident. He said that a tragedy like this has never happened before, and should never happen again. Expressing sorrow, CM Stalin said that the administration is working tirelessly to help the people.

"We have lost 41 lives, including children and women. We have announced Rs. 10 lakh in compensation for each bereaved family, and the amount has been disbursed immediately. The government is also providing complete medical treatment to those who were injured and are recovering under our supervision. To investigate the real and complete cause of the incident, a one-person inquiry commission has been constituted under the leadership of former Chief Justice Aruna Jagatheesan," he said.

CM Stalin assured that the government will take all further action based on the commission’s report. Hinting a soft corner towards Vijay, CM Stalin said, "No political party leader would ever wish for their followers or innocent civilians to die. When political parties and public organisations conduct such events, it is the duty of all of us to establish rules on how to act responsibly in the future. Accordingly, after receiving the Justice Commission’s report, I assure you that I will consult with all political parties and public organizations to formulate such rules and regulations."

DMK Moves With Caution Against Vijay

The DMK government is treading carefully in the wake of the tragedy, with state police refraining from naming actor-turned-politician Vijay in the FIR. Criminal cases, however, have been filed against functionaries of his party, the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK).

According to senior officials, this restraint is a calculated move. Any direct action against Vijay—such as arrest, interrogation, or even an FIR mention—could trigger a sympathy wave for Tamil Nadu’s most bankable star and reinforce the perception that the ruling DMK is targeting a political opponent.

Instead, the state has constituted a one-member commission under retired High Court judge Aruna Jagadeesan to probe the causes of the stampede. The government is also bracing for possible suo motu proceedings by the Madras High Court on Monday, while calls for a CBI investigation grow louder. Vijay’s camp has hinted at conspiracy, and petitioners, some linked to the BJP, are pressing for a central probe.

The FIR cites serious provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, including culpable homicide not amounting to murder (Section 109), acts endangering life (125B), and disobedience of orders (223), along with charges under the Tamil Nadu Property (Prevention of Damage and Loss) Act. Notably absent, however, are the names of both Vijay and his close aide Aadhav Arjuna, the TVK’s general secretary (elections) and son-in-law of lottery magnate Santiago Martin.

BJP Seeks CBI Probe

The BJP's Tamil Nadu unit on Monday intensified its attack on the DMK government over the Karur rally tragedy that claimed 41 lives, with party spokesperson A.N.S. Prasad demanding a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe, and also alleging that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was pressuring TVK chief Vijay in the aftermath of the incident. Prasad said the one-man commission led by retired Madras High Court judge Aruna Jagadeesan, announced by the state government, was “a mere eyewash” and would not satisfy the public’s demand for accountability.