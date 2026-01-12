Karur Stampede Tragedy: TVK Chief Vijay Appears Before CBI As Probe Intensifies

Karur Tragedy Probe: Actor and Vijay, who is also the president of Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), arrived in the national capital on Monday in connection with the Central Bureau of Investigation’s probe into the Karur stampede that claimed 41 lives during a party campaign event last year.

The stampede occurred on September 27 last year at a massive political rally addressed by Vijay, marking one of the deadliest crowd disasters in Tamil Nadu's recent political history.

The probe into the incident has seen multiple legal turns since then. Initially Madras High Court had constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to inquire into the circumstances leading to the tragedy. However the investigation was later transformed to CBI.

As per the reports, CBI had issued a notice to Vijay under Section 179 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), asking him to appear for questioning. The summons, dated January 6, relates to the stampede that occurred on September 27, 2025, during a TVK campaign programme in Tamil Nadu’s Karur district.

According to party sources, Vijay travelled from Chennai to New Delhi on a chartered flight and is expected to visit the CBI headquarters later in the day to cooperate with the investigation.

The probe was handed over to the CBI following directions from the Supreme Court of India. As part of the investigation, the agency has already questioned several senior TVK leaders in New Delhi. Party representatives have also submitted video footage to investigators, alleging administrative lapses on the part of the Tamil Nadu government.

Investigators have examined the campaign vehicle used by Vijay during the event, and the vehicle’s driver has also been questioned. The stampede, which took place amid a massive political gathering, left dozens injured and triggered widespread public outrage, prompting judicial and legal scrutiny.

Earlier in December, the Tamil Nadu government filed a counter-affidavit in the Supreme Court seeking to overturn the decision to order a CBI probe into the incident. TVK, however, has contested the State government’s submission, claiming it lacks material facts and offers no valid grounds to remove the CBI’s jurisdiction or the supervisory committee appointed by the apex court.

The party has further alleged that several assertions made in the State government’s affidavit are false and misleading, arguing that such claims could potentially hamper the ongoing investigation and its court-mandated supervision.

(With Inputs From ANI)