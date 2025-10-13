Advertisement
Karwa Chauth Tragedy: Woman Dies Of Heart Attack While Dancing In Barnala, Punjab

Karwa Chauth 2025: A 59-year-old woman died of a heart attack while celebrating Karwa Chauth in Punjab’s Barnala district. People around her rushed to hospital but doctors declared her dead on arrival.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Oct 13, 2025, 04:39 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Karwa Chauth Tragedy: Woman Dies Of Heart Attack While Dancing In Barnala, PunjabDoctors declared her dead when she was taken to hospital (Image: X/@eshaniverma809)

Karwa Chauth 2025: In a tragic incident, a 59-year-old woman died of a heart attack while celebrating Karwa Chauth in Punjab’s Barnala district on Friday evening. The woman, identified as Asha Rani, had been fasting for her husband’s long life, a ritual performed by married Hindu women on this festival.

According to a NDTV report, Asha Rani, her husband Tarsem Lal, and their granddaughter had gone to a friend’s house to take part in the Karwa Chauth celebrations. Like many other women, she had been fasting all day and joined the group in waiting for the moon to appear before breaking the fast.

While waiting, the women began dancing to Punjabi songs as part of the festive celebrations. Asha Rani, dressed in a yellow saree, was seen happily dancing when she suddenly collapsed on the dance floor. People around her rushed to help and immediately took her to a nearby hospital. Unfortunately, doctors declared her dead on arrival.

The incident has left the residents of Barnala in deep shock. Neighbours and friends described Asha Rani as a kind-hearted and active woman known for her involvement in social work and community activities.

(Also Read: Karwa Chauth Turns Tragic In UP: Woman’s Heart Found Beating On Road After Crash)

“It is unfortunate that she died on the day of Karwa Chauth. We cannot even imagine what the family is going through,” said Hardeep Singh, as quoted by NDTV.

Another neighbour, Rinka Kumar, said that Asha Rani was dancing joyfully moments before she collapsed. “She was dancing happily when she collapsed. We are heartbroken. A woman fasts for her husband's long life on Karwa Chauth. We can only imagine what he is going through,” he said.

Importance of Karwa Chauth

Karwa Chauth is one of the most significant festivals celebrated by married Hindu women across northern India. Celebrated on the fourth day after the full moon in the month of Kartik, it symbolises love, devotion, and marital bonding. 

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

