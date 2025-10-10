Karwa Chauth Turns Tragic In UP: Woman’s Heart Found Beating On Road After Crash

UP: A routine outing turned tragic for a couple in Hapur on Wednesday, October 9. Anuradha, 35, lost her life in a horrific road accident while she and her husband, Hariom, were riding their motorcycle to buy items for Karwa Chauth. The crash was so severe that witnesses reported her heart was dislodged at the scene, leaving them in shock.

The couple, residents of Bhatiana village under Hafizpur police station, were traveling along the Dhaulana–Gulawathi road when the accident occurred, authorities said.

Horrific Collision In Hapur

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Hariom and Anuradha were heading to Gulawathi market when tragedy struck near the Middle Ganga Canal bridge in Kapoorpur. According to reports, a truck coming from the opposite direction swerved to avoid a pothole, lost control, and crashed into their motorcycle, throwing both onto the road.

The impact was devastating. Anuradha’s body was badly mangled, and in a horrifying moment, her heart was seen outside her chest, beating briefly.

Hariom, also seriously injured, screamed in agony as he watched his wife die. Villagers described the scene as heart-wrenching, with many unable to bear looking at the aftermath.

Immediate Response And Police Action

Villagers and passersby rushed to help the injured couple, moving them to the roadside and calling the police. Some locals even caught the truck driver and handed him over to authorities.

Anuradha’s body was taken for a post-mortem, which upset her family as they said they were not informed beforehand.

Tensions eased after Chief Officer Anita Chauhan and other officials intervened. CO Chauhan confirmed that an FIR has been registered against the truck driver and assured that a thorough investigation into the accident is underway.

Family In Grief

Anuradha’s tragic death has left her husband Hariom hospitalized and fighting for his life. Their two young sons, Ayush and Aarav, are struggling to cope with the loss of their mother.

Road Conditions Raise Concerns

Local residents pointed out that the Dhaulana–Gulawathi road has been in poor condition for years, with potholes and damaged stretches causing multiple accidents. Despite repeated complaints, no repair work has been carried out, they said.