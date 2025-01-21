'Karwa Li Beizzati': Passengers Caught Hiding Bedsheets In Luggage, Face Flak On Internet; Video Goes Viral

In a bizarre incident, a group of passengers travelling via Indian Railways drew flak from social media for their actions after they were allegedly caught hiding bedsheets and blankets in their luggage.

The 30-second clip of the incident was shared on social media. In the video, railway employees are seen inspecting the luggage of the group of passengers. “Yeh bedsheet lekar jaa rahe hain (They are taking bedsheets),” a railway employee was heard saying. “Yeh dekho (Look at this),” another employee said while removing bedsheets and other items from their luggage.

The video was initially posted by an Instagram user named Patna Edits. Social media users slammed passengers for their inappropriate behaviour. “People lack civic sense. Very strict rules, less socialism, less empathy is the only way to change the course of society. Society only sees change after a drastic event,” a user said. Raising questions on their behaviour, another user said, “The IRCTC logo is marked on the blankets as well but still people have the audacity to steal.”

One of the users said, “Stayed in a PG in Delhi once. PG owner had a cupboard full of railway bedsheets.” Someone else shared a similar story: “My landlord who was a manager in a reputed bank also had the bedsheets and pillow covers from Indian Railways symbol everywhere. When we rented the apartment we were surprised to see that.”

“Inke waje se railway main sudhaar nahi aata hai,” (There is no improvement in railways because of them) wrote another user. “Ase logi ki wajeh sa railway badnam ha,” (Railways is infamous because of such people), a user said. Slamming the passengers for their actions, a Instagram user said, “Shame on the blue collar thieves”. “Karwa li beizzati 150 rs ke chakkar me,” (Got insulted for 150 rupees) wrote another user.