Kasauli forest fire: IAF deploys Mi-17 helicopters, launches bambi bucket operations | WATCH

The Indian Airforce on Wednesday continued its ‘Bambi bucket operation’ to contain the forest fire in Kasauli in Solan district of Himachal Pradesh. The IAF deployed MI-17 helicopters on Tuesday. The blaze, fanned by dry vegetation and soaring temperatures, spread rapidly across steep, hard-to-reach ridges, leaving ground teams struggling despite their best efforts.

Taking swift and decisive action, the Indian Army’s Kasauli Brigade launched an immediate and coordinated response to prevent the blaze from spreading across the densely forested and difficult terrain.

Troops worked shoulder-to-shoulder with forest officials and local fire services, carrying out extensive ground firefighting efforts. Fire tenders and water carriers were deployed in strength as soldiers created firebreaks, cleared vegetation, and battled the flames in challenging conditions where access was extremely limited.

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But the terrain and intensity of the fire made it nearly impossible to contain from the ground alone. IAF stepped in with its helicopters, including the reliable Mi-17, which were deployed for aerial firefighting operations, using the iconic Bambi Bucket system to douse the flames from above.

The choppers repeatedly flew to Chandigarh’s Sukhna Lake, scooping litres of water to stop the blaze from spreading.

According to the IAF, the helicopters have been conducting intensive Bambi Bucket operations since 5 PM on Tuesday, continuing through the night. In more than 15 shuttles, they have already dropped over 40,000 litres of water on the fire zone. IAF pilots, equipped with night vision goggles, kept up the relentless pace even after darkness fell.

In a video shared by the IAF on their X handle, the sight of the massive helicopters thundering overhead, releasing cascades of water onto the glowing hillsides, brought a sense of reassurance that help was at hand, while the operation continues.

The Indian Air Force is relentlessly engaged in firefighting operations in Kasauli, Himachal Pradesh, assisting civil authorities in combating the raging forest fire since yesterday 1700 hours and through the dark hours.

IAF helicopters continue intensive Bambi Bucket… pic.twitter.com/Aj2UoKQ1t7 — Indian Air Force (@IAF_MCC) May 27, 2026

As of Wednesday morning, the joint efforts of the IAF, Army, forest teams, and civil authorities had significantly brought the fire under control, though monitoring and mop-up operations continue.

This incident is the latest in a worrying spike of forest fires across Himachal Pradesh, driven by unusually high temperatures in recent days.







