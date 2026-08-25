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  • /Three-night operations across Kashmir foil terror plots: Five overground workers arrested, arms cache seized

Three-night operations across Kashmir foil terror plots: Five overground workers arrested, arms cache seized

Security forces foiled major terror plots across Kashmir by arresting five overground workers and seizing an arms cache, including AK-47s and IEDs, during intense night operations in Sopore, Shopian, and Pulwama.

Written BySyed Khalid Hussain
Published: Aug 25, 2026, 01:33 PM IST|Updated: Aug 25, 2026, 01:33 PM IST
Three-night operations across Kashmir foil terror plots: Five overground workers arrested, arms cache seized
Image Credit: Security personnel deployed in Kashmir. (IANS)

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Syed Khalid Hussain

Syed Khalid Hussain

Syed Khalid Hussain is an award-winning journalist from Jammu & Kashmir with over 24 years of experience. He is currently working as Chief Special Correspondent at Zee Media. He has extensively covered the Kashmir conflict for nearly two decades while reporting from across India Delhi, Jammu, Ladakh and Punjab.

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Three-night operations across Kashmir foil terror plots: Five overground workers arrested, arms cache seized
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