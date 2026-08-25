/Three-night operations across Kashmir foil terror plots: Five overground workers arrested, arms cache seized

Security forces carried out three successful anti-terror operations during the intervening night of August 24 and 25 across Kashmir, resulting in the detention of five overground workers (OGWs) and the recovery of a substantial quantity of arms, ammunition, and explosives in Sopore, Shopian, and Pulwama.
The coordinated actions underscore the sharply intensified day-and-night vigilance now being maintained from urban centres and towns to the Line of Control.
In north Kashmir’s Sopore, a joint search operation by the Special Operations Group (SOG) Sopore, 52 Rashtriya Rifles, and the 177 and 179 Battalions of the CRPF in the Manzseer area under Police Station Tarzoo led to the recovery of a major arms cache from an abandoned house belonging to a Kashmiri Pandit family that had migrated in 1990.
The seized items included one AK-47 rifle, three magazines, 72 rounds of ammunition, four hand grenades, and one improvised explosive device (IED).
The material has been taken into custody, and an investigation is underway to determine its source and ownership.
In south Kashmir’s Shopian district, security forces conducting Naka checking on the Mughal Road near Padpawan intercepted three motorcycle-borne suspects travelling on a vehicle bearing registration number JK18B-6130. The three individuals—identified as Junaid Ahmad Dar, resident of Matulhama, Kulgam; Amir Yousuf, resident of Chudder, Kulgam; and Junaid Muzaffer, resident of Matulhama, Kulgam—were detained. From their possession, forces recovered two hand grenades and five Hizbul Mujahideen posters. They have been described as suspected overground workers, and further investigation is in progress.
In the third operation at Pulwama, a joint Cordon and Search Operation launched by J&K Police SOG, 44 Rashtriya Rifles, and 183 Battalion CRPF in the Yarwan forest area of CB Nath, Rajpora, led to the arrest of two terrorist associates. The duo—Latif Ahmad Deeda, resident of Lassi Daban, and Aejaz Ahmad Bajad, resident of Bun Kha Bamnoo—were spotted emerging from the forest under suspicious circumstances and immediately detained. A search yielded one pistol, 12 rounds of ammunition, and one hand grenade.
Cases have been registered at concerned police stations for offences under Sections 7/25 of the Arms Act and Sections 13, 18, 23, and 39 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.
All suspects and the recovered weapons remain in custody while investigation continues to establish their links and the source of the arms.
These operations form part of a broader escalation in security measures. Intelligence agencies intercepted conversations between terrorist handlers operating from across the border and active terrorists inside Kashmir. Sources said the handlers had directed operatives to intensify target killings and launch attacks on security establishments. The threat perception rose further after letters threatening Kashmiri Pandits and migrant laborers surfaced on social media.
In response, security forces significantly stepped up vigilance across cities, towns, and the Line of Control. The three successful night operations demonstrate that night patrols have been substantially intensified. Security forces remain alert not only in daylight but also through the darkness of night and are determined to prevent Pakistan-backed terrorists and their handlers from succeeding in their designs to disturb the peace of Jammu and Kashmir.
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