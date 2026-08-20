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Kashmir apple loss: Unpredictable weather causes Rs 400-crore loss; farmers demand urgent relief

Unpredictable weather, including hailstorms, flash floods, and frequent closures of National Highway 44, has inflicted severe damage on Kashmir’s apple industry, causing an estimated Rs 400-crore loss.

Written BySyed Khalid Hussain
Published: Aug 20, 2026, 06:59 AM IST|Updated: Aug 20, 2026, 06:59 AM IST
Kashmir apple loss: Unpredictable weather causes Rs 400-crore loss; farmers demand urgent relief
Image Credit: Kashmir apple loss: Unpredictable weather causes Rs 400-crore loss; farmers demand urgent relief.

About the Author

Syed Khalid Hussain

Syed Khalid Hussain

Syed Khalid Hussain is an award-winning journalist from Jammu & Kashmir with over 24 years of experience. He is currently working as Chief Special Correspondent at Zee Media. He has extensively covered the Kashmir conflict for nearly two decades while reporting from across India Delhi, Jammu, Ladakh and Punjab.

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