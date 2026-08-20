/Kashmir apple loss: Unpredictable weather causes Rs 400-crore loss; farmers demand urgent relief

Growers had hoped that reduced volume would push up box prices and partially offset the shortfall. That expectation has been largely dashed. Limited availability of cold storage facilities has left large quantities of fruit vulnerable. Frequent blockades on NH-44 due to landslides compound the problem. Although authorities work to reopen the highway as quickly as possible, even short closures cause fruit-laden trucks to accumulate. When the road finally opens, consignments arrive in bulk at outside fruit mandis, flooding the market and driving prices down. In the process, an estimated 10–15% of the produce is spoiled.