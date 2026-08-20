/Kashmir apple loss: Unpredictable weather causes Rs 400-crore loss; farmers demand urgent relief

Unpredictable hailstorms, heavy rains, flash floods, cloudbursts, landslides, and repeated closures of National Highway 44 have inflicted heavy damage on the fruit crop. Rough estimates put the losses to fruit produce at around ₹400 crore, concentrated largely in four districts of south Kashmir. Kulgam is reported to have suffered nearly 90% losses, Shopian—the leading apple-producing district—80–85%, Pulwama around 55%, and Anantnag approximately 35%. Overall, the quantity of apples available for market is estimated to have fallen by about 36%.
Imtiyaz Ahmad, a fruit grower, said, “This season has suffered immense losses due to weather events like hailstorms (chalabari), heavy rains, and flash floods. Around 80% to 90% of crops have been damaged across various districts in Kashmir, with South Kashmir experiencing the most severe impact. Kulgam had a 90% loss; Shopian had an 85% loss, with some areas having 100% affected. Pulwama: 55% loss Rain-induced diseases and a lack of expert local guidance compounded the crisis.
Growers had hoped that reduced volume would push up box prices and partially offset the shortfall. That expectation has been largely dashed. Limited availability of cold storage facilities has left large quantities of fruit vulnerable. Frequent blockades on NH-44 due to landslides compound the problem. Although authorities work to reopen the highway as quickly as possible, even short closures cause fruit-laden trucks to accumulate. When the road finally opens, consignments arrive in bulk at outside fruit mandis, flooding the market and driving prices down. In the process, an estimated 10–15% of the produce is spoiled.
Imtiyaz Ahmad, a fruit grower, further said (2nd cut), “The blocked highways (NH 44) left harvested apples stranded in mandis without proper pricing. Total economic damages are estimated at thousands of crores of rupees across Kashmir, prompting growers to appeal to the government for financial relief and better traffic/transport infrastructure."
Ghulam Nahi Hajam is a fruit. Grover said, “This time huge damage has happened. Right after the harvesting, time. A little help from the government is necessary for the farmers. Roads should not get jammed badly; it spoils produce. Almost 70 percent of the crops have gone. Shopian is badly hit. Previously trains brought cement from outside, which had high temperatures and ruined the fruit, turning it into "C grade" by the time it reached the mandis."
Horticulture, dominated by apple cultivation, remains the backbone of Kashmir’s economy, contributing an estimated 8–9% to the Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) of the region. Ranking ahead of tourism as the primary driver of economic activity in Jammu and Kashmir, the sector generates annual trade valued at ₹10,000–13,000 crore and sustains the livelihoods of approximately 35 lakh people who depend on it directly or indirectly.
Kashmir produces the bulk of India’s apples, with annual output typically in the range of 20–23 lakh metric tones—the highest in the country. This “red gold” has long been a source of pride and prosperity. Yet the current season has turned that promise into a story of mounting distress, driven by increasingly erratic weather patterns linked to climate change.
Faced with these successive blows, farmers are demanding immediate compensation for crop losses and the introduction of a robust crop insurance scheme that would offer a meaningful sense of security against future weather shocks. Those who had taken Kisan loans are also appealing to the government for loan waivers to ease their financial burden.
The crisis underscores a deeper challenge. Climate change has already sounded alarm bells in Kashmir through water stress, floods, and cloudbursts. It is now directly disrupting the region’s most important economic activity. Erratic weather is no longer a distant threat; it is actively eroding trade volumes, farm incomes, and the broader economy of the Valley.
How the government responds—through timely compensation, expanded cold-storage infrastructure, improved highway resilience, effective crop insurance, and longer-term climate adaptation measures—will determine whether Kashmir’s horticulture sector can withstand the growing pressures of a changing climate or continue to face recurring setbacks that threaten both livelihoods and regional growth.
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