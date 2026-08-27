Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /India
  • /Relief for apple growers: Railway Ministry announces special freight trains to transport Kashmir harvest

Relief for apple growers: Railway Ministry announces special freight trains to transport Kashmir harvest

The Railway Ministry has announced special freight trains to transport Kashmir’s apple harvest, providing a reliable alternative to the Srinagar-Jammu National Highway.

Written BySyed Khalid Hussain
Published: Aug 27, 2026, 01:23 PM IST|Updated: Aug 27, 2026, 01:24 PM IST
Relief for apple growers: Railway Ministry announces special freight trains to transport Kashmir harvest
Image Credit: Railway Ministry announces special freight trains to transport Kashmir harvest.

About the Author

Syed Khalid Hussain

Syed Khalid Hussain

Syed Khalid Hussain is an award-winning journalist from Jammu & Kashmir with over 24 years of experience. He is currently working as Chief Special Correspondent at Zee Media. He has extensively covered the Kashmir conflict for nearly two decades while reporting from across India Delhi, Jammu, Ladakh and Punjab.

Read More

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
Relief for apple growers: Railway Ministry announces special freight trains to transport Kashmir harvest
2
3
4
5