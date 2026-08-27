/Relief for apple growers: Railway Ministry announces special freight trains to transport Kashmir harvest

Fruit grower and exporter Ishtaq Ahmad Mir said, "We will get the maximum benefit from that. When we don’t get a vehicle here on some days, because small vehicles won’t be arranged here and they will go by train, the cargo train will run, and a box fare will be just twenty rupees. The vehicle will reach Delhi the same day. Our boxes will reach Delhi for twenty rupees. It’s pure profit, and what other benefits do we need for Kashmir? There will be no road closure tension. The train will leave in the evening and reach early in the morning. That is purely a benefit. The rent will also be less. If a box costs 100 rupees via road, it’s 15 rupees by train. There will be a difference of 85 rupees per box fare. It will take less time also; goods will arrive on time, and the rate will also arrive on time, which will enhance rates also. It’s a correct decision. We welcome it. We welcome the government’s move. It’s a big deal. If the government introduced a train or a cargo train for fruits, the people would get a big benefit from it.”