Kashmir apples at risk: India-US trade deal sparks fears among growers

Apple growers in Jammu and Kashmir and Himachal Pradesh have raised concerns and demanded clarification from the Government of India following the import duty waiver on U.S. apples under the India–US trade agreement. While the government maintains that the domestic apple market remains protected through quotas, minimum import prices, and duties, growers fear the move could disrupt local production and livelihoods. Officials have stressed that the quota allotted to U.S. apples is lower than existing import levels, ensuring no additional market pressure.

Horticulture experts warn that this policy could have serious long-term effects on domestic apple producers. Growers in the Kashmir Valley worry that cheaper U.S. imports could flood Indian markets, depress prices of local produce from Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, and Uttarakhand, and threaten the livelihoods of thousands of farmers.

India ranks as the world’s seventh-largest apple producer and one of its largest consumers, with annual demand around 2.5 million metric tons. Domestic production ranges between 2.0 and 2.1 million metric tons per year, with roughly 80 percent coming from Jammu and Kashmir, and the remainder from Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand.

Tariq Ghani, President of the Chamber of Commerce, said, “The recent India-US trade deal raises serious concerns. If imported apples are cheaper than domestic apples, it will be detrimental to Kashmir. Apple growers form the backbone of J&K’s horticulture sector, and any negative impact will directly affect our economy. Kashmiri apples are among the finest in the world and deserve fair market value. The government must prioritize protecting domestic apple growers before importing foreign produce.”

Growers fear that with the duty waiver, prices of imported U.S. apples could drop significantly, making it difficult for Indian farmers—who face higher production and transportation costs in hilly regions—to compete. While apples from countries such as Iran already sell at lower prices in India, U.S. apples remain highly popular due to their appearance, shelf life, and branding, further raising concern among local producers.

Horticulture expert Rashid Raahil noted, “With U.S. apples entering India at zero percent tax, they may gain a stronger foothold. Kashmiri apples fetch good prices nationwide, but cheaper American imports could dominate the market. This is a wake-up call for growers to upgrade technology and improve quality. At the same time, the government must provide clear assurances and safeguard mechanisms to protect domestic growers.”

Experts have urged the government to clarify the impact of the trade deal and implement protective measures to safeguard the apple-growing economy of Jammu and Kashmir and Himachal Pradesh, which is vital for rural employment and regional income.

Meanwhile, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah criticized the India-US trade deal as a “sellout” during the J&K Assembly budget session on February 10, 2026. He argued that the agreement offers little benefit to the region and primarily threatens its core agricultural sectors.